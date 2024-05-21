DESPITE their disappointment after losing the NWCFA Intermediate Challenge Cup Final against Gwalchmai on Saturday, Penrhydeudraeth went on to congratulate two former Cocklemen who have qualified for Europe with Caernarfon Town.
Former Pen manager Richard Davies (Fish), now at the helm for the Cofis, and former player Sion Bradley were instrumental in the Canaries’ success this season which eventually saw them qualify for Europe for the first time in their history.
Fish originally joined Penrhyn as a player in the 2009-10 season but ended up stepping up to assist manager Gareth Piercy.
The team finished the 2010-11 season as league runners-up and lifted the Kon-X Wales and Moorings Cup.
He then took over as manager the following season and guided Penrhyn to a memorable treble as Gwynedd League champions and winners of the Gwynedd Safeflue and Bob Owen Memorial Shields.
This was followed by promotion to the Welsh Alliance League and then triumphs in the Take Stock Van Hire Cup in 2012-13, Welsh Alliance League Division 2 title 2013-14 and the Mawddach Cup in 2015-16.
Fish left the club following the conclusion of the 2015-16 and joined Caernarfon Town as assistant manager to Iwan Williams
Sion Bradley joined the club from Blaenau Ffestiniog in October 2015 and made an instant impact, scoring the equaliser shortly after coming off the bench on his debut against Trearddur Bay.
He made a total of 29 appearances and scored 13 goals.
He was instrumental in securing the Mawddach Cup at the end of that season as his two goals helped the team to overcome Glantraeth 4-1 at Nantporth in the final.