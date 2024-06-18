CAERNARFON have announced that former Aberystwyth Town favourite Matty Jones has become their second signing of the summer.
The midfielder joins the Canaries from Newtown and is their second capture from the Robins this week, quick on the heels of the announcement that defender Ryan Sears had committed to Richard Davies’ charges ahead of their debut European campaingn.
Matty started his career at Shrewsbury Town’s Academy before moving on to Aberystwyth Town in 2017, where he stayed for five years before signing for Newtown, where he won the club’s goal of the season last term.
Matty knows all about the Cofi Army and is looking forward to playing in front of them: “As soon as I spoke to Fish and listened to what he’s trying to build at Caernarfon I was immediately on board.
“Being a part of Caernarfon’s first European experience will be so special.
“Playing in front of the Cofi army every week and having them on my side is something I’m really looking forward to! I can’t wait to get started and see what else we can achieve this season.”
Reaction to the two summer signing were very positive on social media with one of the Cofi Army posting: “Welcome to Caernarfon Matty. Two great signings so far keep them coming please.”