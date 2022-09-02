Forward Adam Roscrow joins Bala Town on Deadline Day

Friday 2nd September 2022 7:19 am
Adam Roscrow has joined Bala Town on load from TNS 020922
Adam Roscrow has joined the Lakesiders (Cambrian News )

Bala Town have announced the signing of forward Adam Roscrow from The New Saints on a loan move on Deadline Day.

The 27 year old joins the Lakesiders having been on loan at Cardiff Met throughout the last season, making 25 league appearances for the Met and grabbing five goals.

He made his return to Welsh Football after signing for The New Saints from AFC Wimbledon in League One for an undisclosed fee, having made the big move to the Dons in 2019.

The Welshman has represented his country with the Wales ‘C’ Squad, making his debut in March 2018 against England ‘C’ but falling to a 3-2 defeat at Barry Town’s Jenner Park.

In the return fixture however, Roscrow scored the equalising goal in a 2-2 draw at Salford City’s Moor Lane.

Adam will wear the number 22 shirt for the Town, and will be available to make his debut for the club in tonight’s Cymru Premier fixture at Aberystwyth Town.

