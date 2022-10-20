Four cracking goals as Porthmadog knock out Mold Alex
Mold Alexandra 2 Porthmadog 4
Welsh Blood Service League Cup (Northern), round 2
Rhys Alun continued his rich vein of goalscoring with another two goals to see Porthmadog through to the next round of the league cup.
Having scored four goals in two games for Tim Rhanbarthol Cymru in the UEFA Regions’s Cup last week, the hotshot netted twice against ‘bogey side’ Mold Alexandra on Tuesday evening.
The Traeth travellers opened the scoring slightly against the run of play on 14 minutes when Rhys Alun latched on to a long clearance by Morgan Jones, beat his marker and despatched an unerring finish into the top corner from a tight angle.
The home side continued to shape up as the more threatening attacking force but found themselves further behind on 37 minutes, young Cian Pritchard with another quality finish into the corner of the net at the end of an intricate move.
Frustrated to be trailing after creating a number of chances in the first half, Mold continued to attack with pace after the break and reaped their reward on the hour, keeper Morgan adjudged to have carried the ball over the line when gathering a corner.
And barely a minute later it was all square again, Darren Warren with a bullet header to bulge the back of the net after running on to Dominic Doherty’s cross.
Port could have crumbled but they responded in style, regaining the lead on 72 minutes with another tremendous shot into the roof of the net after forcing his way past his marker.
It was now an end-to-end affair but Craig Papirnyk’s men booked their place in the next round with a killer fourth goal on 79 minutes, substitute Stuart Rogers with a clinical side-footed finish after good work by Cai Jones and Rhys Alun.
Port are back on the Traeth on Saturday when Holywell come to town for a league clash, kick off 2.30pm.
