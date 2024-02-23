Supporters of Pwllheli FC are being encouraged to contribute to a £10,000 fundraiser in a bid to finish work on creating a community hub.
One of the club’s main priorities is to complete the hub in order to provide an accessible location for community projects in the Pwllheli area and carry out various activities to meet the needs of the town’s children and young people.
The club’s fundraising page says: “Our football club has been in existence since 1879 and over the last 144 years has gone through many highs and lows like all other clubs.
“However, it has always been a source of local pride and identity. The club means something to the people and community of Pwllheli.
“Today there are over 300 members with teams from the age of six upwards and more and more teams for girls are established annually.
“Over 100 people come to watch the adult team games weekly with many coming from nearby Pwllheli to socialise and enjoy the competitive games.”
It continues: “Since 2019 we have been working on developing the project which responds to the local needs.
“At the core of everything is the provision of activities and support for young people.
“This crowdfunder supports us to finish the work of building the community hub. So much has happened over the last few months with a hard working group of volunteers who have managed to do so much in so little time.”
Any contribution towards the £10,000 goal will go towards finishing the work of creating the hub, which includes the purchase of chairs, tables, digital equipment including WiFi and TV, and kitchen equipment.
Anyone who donates to the cause will be entered into a prize draw to win a Wrexham FC shirt signed by their first team, courtesy of Humphrey Ker.