The funeral of Penrhyncoch FC chairman Kevin ‘Bones’ Jenkins will be on Tuesday, 31 January at Aberystwyth Crematorium.
This will be a public funeral and Debbie, Leigh and Amy would like to invite everyone back to Penrhyncoch Social Club afterwards to celebrate the life of Mr Penrhyncoch, Bones, who was a popular and well respected member of the football community in Aberystwyth, the county of Ceredigion and Wales as a whole.
He passed away on Saturday, 14 January after battling cancer.
You can donate to Hywel Dda Health Board and selected charities who supported Bones during his treatment by clicking here.
The funeral starts at 12pm.