ABERYSTYWTYH Town Women have secured their place in the Genero Adran Premier League with a hard-fought win against Cardiff Met WFC on Sunday.
Libby Isaac gave Chris Church’s charges the perfect start with the opening goal after just five minutes at Park Avenue.
The hosts could have added to their tally but The Archers drew level through 17-year-old Beca Thomas with 15 minutes remaining.
The match seemed destined to end in a draw but the Seasiders netted a dramatic winner with two minutes of the 90 to go, Lleucu Mathias setting up Gwenllian Jones to turn the ball past Met keeper Charlotte Smith to the delight of the Park Avenue faithful.
Aber host Swansea City Women on Sunday before taking on the same team in the reverse fixture the following week.