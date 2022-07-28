George Newell signs to bolster Bala’s attacking options

Thursday 28th July 2022 8:15 am
George Newell signs on the dotted line for Bala Town for the JD Cymru Premier 2022/23 season
George Newell signs on the dotted line for Bala Town (Bala FC )

Bala Town have announced the signing of striker George Newell from Southport F.C.

The 25-year-old joins having departed the Merseyside-based side this summer and will now experience his first taste of Welsh domestic football.

Newell came through the ranks at Everton before signing for Bolton Wanderers where he made two appearances in the first team, both in the Championship.

Last season, Newell made seven appearances for the Sandgrounders, managing to score one goal.

Yet this was a great accomplishment for the striker having suffered a horrific double compound leg fracture the season prior which left his club having to set up a GoFundMe in order to pay off his medical bill.

Since recovering from the potentially career-ending injury, Newell departed The Pure Stadium for a second spell on loan at Marine A.F.C having previously played at Rossett Park the season before.

This is where the Everton academy product felt at home having scored nine goals in 15 appearances during his time representing The Mariners.

George is also the son of former Everton Forward Mike Newell, who also played at a whole host of Football league clubs during his career.

Lakesiders fans who attended thefriendly fixture against Denbigh Town on Tuesday evening will recognise the recruit as the player who featured under the name ‘Trialist 1’.

Newell had a memorable first outing as a Bala player scoring twice in the 3-0 win at Central Park.

