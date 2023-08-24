Budding young footballers inspired by the Women's World Cup are being invited to take part in trials with Aberystwyth Town Women next month.
The centre has teams for under-10s, under-12s, under-14s and under-16s - and girls interested in joining can go along to Park Avenue on Saturday, 9 September to try out.
Under-10s and under-12s' trials are from 9am to 10.15am; under-14s to under-16s are from 10.30am to 12pm.