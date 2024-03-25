LLANYSTUMDWY climbed to the top of the North Wales Coast West Division One table on the back of a 3-1 win against visitors Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs.
With previous leaders Bontnewydd not in action, Sion Parry’s men took full advantage after a very positive start against Blaenau which saw them take a two-goal lead inside 23 minutes courtesy of Guto Gwenallt and Owen Pritchard, the league’s top scorer who took his tally to 17 for the campaign.
Guto Roberts made it 3-0 on the hour before Oliver Dukes-Morgan netted a late consolation for the visitors.
Goals by Dion Jones (4), Arwyn Williams, Gruff Huws and Dylan Griffiths saw Cefni to a 7-3 win at Mountain Rangers who hit back with a hat-trick by Alan Owen, which included a penalty.
Gaerwen were also big scorers on the day with a comfortable 6-2 win against visitors Holyhead Town.
The hosts flew out of the blocks with goals by Nathan Moore, Huw Evans and Calum Thomas inside the first 22 minutes.
Thomas bagged his brace before the break before Holyhead offered some resistance with a Craig Moore goal early in the second half.
Nathan Moore converted a penalty to restore Gaerwen’s five-goal cushion with namesake Craig netting his second on the hour.
Llangoed beat Bethesda Rovers 2-1 thanks to Anthony Williams and a Kieran Freeman-Jones own goal. Leon Buckland replied for the visitors.