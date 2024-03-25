TYWYN Bryncrug produced a spirited display against high flyers Montgomery Town who eventually ran out comfortable 4-1 winners,
Town, who are second in the MMP Central Wales North table, were good value for their win on the day after taking the lead through Harry Evans on 17 minutes.
Joe Soar equalised for the visitors on the half hour moments after they had been temporarily reduced to 10 men following Ethan Rodgers sin binning.
Lee Jones restored the hosts lead on the stroke of half time before the visitors again lost a player, David Jenkins to a second sin bin.
Jack Williams added to Montgomery’s tally on the hour and the points were safely in the bag when Thomas Evans hit goal number four moments later.
Runaway leaders Kerry fired five unanswered goals against visitors Trewern United.
They all came in the first half through Finley Bellamore (2), Richard Davies (2) and Glyn Conney.
Forden United, in third place, were also amongst the goals as they saw off visitors Meifod 6-0 in similar style with all the goals coming in an opening 32 minute blast courtesy of Jake O’Donnell (2), Ryan Jenkins (2), Harvey Gill and Alistair Williams.
Other results: Abermule 3 Bishops Castle Town 2; Carno 0 Berriew 4; Four Crosses 1 Waterloo Rovers 2.