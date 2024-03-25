NEFYN United suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat when they travelled to Mynydd Llandegai for a North Wales Coast West Premier League clash on Saturday.
The hosts made a bright start with Iwan Morris giving them an eighth minute lead.
Steven Tindall added a penalty on 17 minutes and they were in cruise control when Liam Willighan made it 3-1 20 minutes later.
Their cause was aided further when Iwan Moore was unfortunate to net an own goal on the stroke of half time.
The Penwaig pulled one back through substitute Ellis Picot just after the hour but the hosts had the final way with a fourth goal by Alwyn Roberts in stoppage time.
Penrhyndeudraeth also fell to defeat, 3-1 against visitors Cemaes Bay who moved up to fourth spot as a consequence.
The islanders led 2-0 at the break thanks to Mathew Roberts and Keenan Downey.
The Cocklemen reduced the arrears through the ever reliable Tom Hughes on 52 minutes but hopes of a comeback were dashed when Cai Henshaw was given his marching orders after receiving a second caution in the 89th minute.
The 10 men were made to pay as Dafydd Rowlands made it 3-1 in added on time.
Other results: Gwalchmai 2 Glantraeth 2; Aberffraw 0 Talysarn Celts 5; Llanerch-y-Medd 4 Pentraeth 3