LEAGUE leaders Penparcau maintained their healthy lead at the top of the Central Wales South League table with a comfortable 4-0 win against Rhayader Town on Saturday.
A bench in memory of long-serving volunteer and supporter Ann Duggan was unveiled before the match, and the result would certainly have delighted her.
Arky controlled the first half against their third-placed opponents at Min y Ddol but failed to capitalise on the chances they created.
But things clicked into place after the turnaround triggered by Liam Lewis’ lead-taker on 50 minutes.
Andrew Gittins doubled their tally eight minutes later and he saved the best to last with a couple of late goals to claim his hat-trick.
Tregaron Turfs were also in the mood for goals as they ran out 7-3 winners at Aberystwyth University.
After bossing the opening 45 minutes, Turfs enjoyed a three-goal buffer thanks to Joshua Taylor (2) and Paul James.
Taylor notched his hat-trick on 54 minutes and as they pushed for further reward Ryan Davies also made a claim for the match ball with a three-goal blast in the closing stages.
William Ludlow and Danny Reynolds replied for the students.
Continuing the high-scoring theme, Machynlleth in second place 11 points behind Arky with a couple of games in hand, beat visitors Presteigne St Andrews 6-1 thanks to player manager Callum Page (3), Johan Auf Den Kamp (2) and Iestyn Evans.
Andrew White netted the visitors’ consolation.