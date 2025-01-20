TREGARON Turfs Ladies maintained their unbeaten start to the Tlysau Tanygroes Ceredigion Ladies League with an 8-1 win against visitors Lampeter Town on Sunday.
Lucy Lloyd opened the scoring in the fourth minute when she volleyed home a Megan Williams cross.
Moments later she had her second when she won possession and sent a 20-yard shot into the top corner.
Megan Williams then collected a through ball from captain Lindsey Wilkins to beat the offside trap and slot home.
Lloyd completed her hat-trick - her second of the season - in the 25th minute when Megan Thomas cut the ball back to the edge of the area and she fired home form 18 yards.
Donia Jones struck a free kick straight into the corner for number five before Turfs conceded after they failed to clear a corner, with a Lampeter shot coming off a Turfs defender and ending up in their own net.
Tia Woolley added a sixth before the break as she poked home from close range with Lampeter failing to clear a Donia Jones corner.
The second half saw Lampeter come into the game, and chances started to decrease for the Turfs.
Annwen Evans scored her first ever Turfs goal after she volleyed home from a Megan Williams looped cross.
Woolley finished the scoring in injury time, when she played a one-two with Megan Thomas into the area and slotted home coolly on the first touch for her sixth goal this season.
Sespite a very attacking game, player of the match was a very hard working Elin Williams at right back who smothered several Lampeter attacks.
Next week the Ladies travel up to Aberystwyth to face the university women.