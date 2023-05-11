Four students from Grŵp Llandrillo Menai are part of the Welsh Schools FA U18 squad, which retained the prestigious Centenary Shield recently following a 1-1 draw against England.
Cai Evans, Osian Evans and Fabrizio Murtas from Coleg Menai, and Cian Pritchard from Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, all formed part of the squad, led by Coleg Menai’s Sports lecturer and academy coordinator Marc Lloyd Williams.
Porthmadog FC legend Lloyd Williams is an ex-professional footballer with extensive experience of playing professionally in the Football League with Stockport County, as well as for a few clubs in Wales. He is also a broadcast journalist in his spare time for the BBC and S4C.
Wales won the Centenary Shield for the first time in over four decades last season and they have now secured back-to-back successes.
The Wales team completed the campaign unbeaten with three victories and one drawn match.
Lloyd Williams said: “The campaign has been a fantastic experience for the players – and to be part of this historic moment is something that they and I will cherish for a long time.
“It was brilliant to win the trophy for the first time in 41 years 12 months ago – but this season was even harder as we were the team they all wanted to beat.
“Therefore, to go through the campaign undefeated was a huge testament to the players and staff for all their hard work.
“This success is a great reflection of the importance the college has been to the Football Academy, with players and managers shining on the international stage, not only this season but over the years.”
Catherine Smith, programme area manager for Sports at Coleg Menai, said: “We are immensely proud of Cian, Osian, Fabrizio and Cai - and can’t wait to see where their promising future in football takes them.
“I hope this success encourages more budding footballers to join college and its football academy, which we hope will continue to shine both at national and international level.”