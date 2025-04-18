TALYBONT have a nervous wait to see if they will be crowned Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League champions after they finished their campaign unbeaten with a solid 4-1 win against a young and spirited Llanilar Reserves side at Castle Hill on Wednesday evening.
However, eight wins, four draws and no losses might not be enough to secure the league title if Borth United can secure six points in their remaining two fixtures, away at Rhayader Reserves on Saturday and at Llanilar Reserves on Wednesday, 30 April
If they succeed they will win the league by a single point.
The midweek game at Llanilar started evenly, with both sides showing their intent on playing good football despite the wet and miserable conditions.
Rich Williams and Mike Fitzpatrick looked to control the game for Talybont in the middle of the park, and found Ioan Joseph and Harry Whalley on either wing to be eager recipients of their through balls, to try and turn the Llanilar defence.
Talybont didn't have it all their own way, with Leon Millward, Joshua Cann and Morgan Ashton all combining well in attack for the home side.
The breakthrough finally came on the half hour, after a good through ball by Jac Wyn Williams was collected by the tricky Harry Whalley, his cross being met by Ioan Joseph to put the league leaders ahead.
Talybont were playing against a strong wind and driving rain in the first half, and there was a tireless effort by centre forward James Graham, coming deep to link the play well.
Talybont looked to attack out wide, with fullbacks Chris Foster and 17-year-old Eleias Dafis making intelligent runs when possible.
At half time, Talybont manager Darren Davies made two changes which proved crucial.
James Graham and Chris Foster were replaced by Kyle Thompson and Tom Benjamin, in an effort to use the wind advantage, and stretch the Llanilar defence.
Former Llanilar crowd favourite Kyle Thompson anchored the Talybont midfield strongly.
Further neat work out wide by Whalley allowed him space to cross, with Tom Benj meeting the ball at the near post to make it 2-0 after 70 minutes.
However, Llanilar were not going to take things lying down.
In the 73rd minute, the evergreen Joe Sherwood found the ball at his feet in the box, a quick shimmy to his left and he made no mistake in firing past Talybont goalkeeper Huw Taylor to make it 2-1.
Talybont re-grouped well, with captain Callum Richards steadying his troops, alongside his defensive partner Will Roberts who had been solid all evening.
The next goal was crucial, and it came for Talybont's Mr Dependable, Rich Williams with his eighth goal in 11 league games for the Tigers this season with a clinical finish in the box.
Credit to Llanilar they kept pushing and playing football, with their young side competing well.
Iestyn Carr and Joshua Cann notably looked strong throughout.
Talybont sealed the three points on the 80 minute mark with Tom Benjamin pressing hard on the defence and getting his reward as the ball fell to him kindly and he made no mistake for his second.
An uncharacteristic red card, following a second yellow for Talybont's Mike Fitzpatrick made for an interesting last seven minutes, but Talybont made no mistakes and saw the game out for a 4-1 victory.
After the game, Talybont manager Darren Davies singled out young right back Eleias Dafis for his man of the match performance, in only his second start for the first team.
A great team effort by the Tigers, to keep their unbeaten league record intact. No mean feat in any standard of competition.