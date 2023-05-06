Guilsfield completed another successful campaign at the second tier of Welsh football by lifting the Central Wales Challenge Cup for the first time in nine years. The Clos Mytton club defeated recently crowned Lock Stock North East champions Caersws 2-0 at Treflan.
The JD Cymru North club made a strong start to the final played at the home of Llansantffraid with Joe Haycock picking-up the ball and driving towards the Caersws penalty area. His shot was deflected behind for a corner before Steve Blenkinsop's header was easily saved by Jack Perry three minutes later.
The Bluebirds looked to respond with Glyn Coney testing out Guilsfield custodian Rob Williams from 25 yards.
However, it was the Guils who broke the deadlock in the 10th minute when Callum Bromley headed home from a corner after Iwan Matthews saw his effort from the edge of the penalty around turned over the crossbar by Perry.
Nathan Leonard's charges nearly doubled their lead three minutes later when Ben Guest played in Blenkinsop but the forward was unable to keep his near post shot on target.
Caersws defender Gareth Owen headed over the crossbar from a 15th minute corner before Haycock saw his half-volley turned behind for a corner by Perry two minutes later.
Haycock cut in from the left flank in the 21st minute but his ensuing low drive was saved at the second attempt before Jamie Hyne won the ball in midfield within 60 seconds but was unable to keep his 25 yard shot on target.
Ben Woollam's 25th minute header was saved by Perry from a cross on the right flank before Caersws midfielder Ian Probert fired over from the edge of the penalty area minute later.
The Bluebirds began to grow in the final as the opening period developed with Coney heading wide of goal from a deep cross into the penalty area on the half-hour mark.
Luke Evans tried his luck with a 30 yard free-kick three minutes later but the Bluebirds trailed by a single goal as they headed back to the changing rooms.
Caersws manager Mark Griffiths knew his Ardal North East champions would ideally need to score the next goal after interval if they were to make an impact in the final.
However, the Bluebirds suffered a massive setback only two minutes after the restart, when Haycock was afforded the time and space to fire a low shot into the bottom corner of the net following some good work by Bromley to create the opportunity.
Guilsfield look to force home the initiative as Guest saw his 25 yard free-kick turned behind by Perry in the 53rd minute before Andy Ford headed over the crossbar 60 seconds later from a cross on the right.
Having appeared as if they were finding a way back into the final, in the lead-up to the interval, Caersws were once again finding it difficult to make an impact on their opponent's defence.
Matthews drove in off the left flank in the 66th minute but could only fire his ensuing effort straight at Perry before substitute Josh Astley pulled his shot wide of goal from a Matthews cross moments later.
Another Guilsfield substitute, Aaron Lloyd, fired narrowly over from the edge of the penalty area in the 69th minute before Caersws' George Mitten tried his luck with a 25 yard free-kick six minutes later.
Jake Cook came close to adding a third goal for the Clos Mytton outfit in the 90th minute but was denied by Perry at the near post before Williams was called into action at the opposite end of the pitch in stoppage time to prevent a consolation for the Bluebirds.
However, Guilsfield had done enough to secure the silverware, before captain Jolyon Harries collected the trophy from Central Wales FA council member Wyn Lewis.