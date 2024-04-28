GUILSFIELD retained the Central Wales Senior Cup on Friday night following a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over JD Cymru North rivals Caersws at Latham Park.
The Clos Mytton outfit had lifted the trophy 12 months ago when they defeated the Bluebirds 2-0 at Llansantffraid and started this season's final as favourites having been unbeaten in their three previous meetings with Caersws this term.
The Recreation Ground outfit made a positive start but were unable to test Robbie Williams in the Guilsfield goal.
It was the holders who had the first sight of goal in the 12th minute when Jamie Hyne's 20 yard free-kick was saved by Steffan Jones.
Former Llanidloes Town forward Andy Evans was played in on goal in the 20th minute but lifted the ball over Jones and the crossbar before Iwan Matthews drove towards the penalty area 60 seconds later but his low shot was kept out by Jones.
Evans attempted to lob Jones from out on the right flank in the 29th minute but the ball drifted wide of the far post as the Caersws custodian backpedalled towards his goal line.
Hyne saw his effort from the edge of the penalty area deflected for a corner two minutes later before Evans saw his deft header pass narrowly wide of the far post following a precise cross delivered by Matthews from the left edge of the penalty area.
The Recreation Ground outfit made an encouraging start to the second-half with George Mitten unable to keep his 48th minute far post on volley on target after Sam Phillips was denied by Williams with a smart close-range save.
It was the cup holders who eventually broke the deadlock 11 minutes after the interval when Ellis Turner arrowed a 20 yard drive into the top corner of Jones' goal.
The Bluebirds were back on level terms within nine minutes when substitute Callum Francis-Jones broke into the penalty area and guided the ball past Williams in the Guils' goal.
The holders responded in the 69th minute when substitute Jake Cook's shot on the turn from the edge of the penalty area was blocked before Phillips drove into the Guilsfield penalty area a minute latter but lifted his ensuing shot the wrong side of the post.
Both teams continued to push for the next goal as they knew there would be no extra-time to determine the outcome of the final. Williams proved to be the hero of the moment as he made the crucial save in sudden death from Harry Cottam before Jolyon Harries converted the winning spot-kick past Jones.
Guilsfield captain Harries then received the trophy from Roy Haynes, vice-chairman of the Central Wales FA, before the celebrations could commence for the Clos Mytton club.