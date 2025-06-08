WALES legend Neville Southall, at one time rated the best keeper in the world, dropped by as a special guest as Llanidloes Town held a special 150th anniversary celebration at KVM Victoria Park on Saturday.
The Everton shotstopper took questions from attendees at the fun-packed event which was well-attended by past and present Daffs of all ages to celebrate 150 years of yellow and green.
Llanidloes are officially the oldest club to have had continuous membership in the Welsh system and the celebrations kicked off with junior matches, which highlighted the talent of the town’s young players, followed by the women’s and veterans’ games.
There was an interesting talk between John Breeze, Byron Hughes and Bryn Thomas before the main event a Daffs Select versus Legends match.
Special 150 anniversary merchandise was sold on the day, with refreshments, bouncy castle, stalls and live music in the evening.
