LLANIDLOES Town announced the retention of a number of key players before their big 150th anniversary celebrations on Saturday.
The Daffs, who finished in 14th place in last season’s Lock Stock Ardal North East, have confirmed that Mason Jones, who had a standout year and swept the board at the club’s end-of-season awards, and Joe Cook, who became an instant asset after arriving last season, will stay on for next season.
Two players who stepped up from the reserves and played well all season in the first team have also committed to the cause. Josh Jones has been a powerhouse in the middle of the park whilst Isaac Griffiths is solid on either side of defence.
The club posted: “More positive news as we are overjoyed that Alex Jones has committed to the club for the 2025/26 season. Former reserve manager and held everything together for us last season whilst recovering from injury. Alex will be one of our MVPs going forward and so happy he is on board.
“It’s fantastic to have you back fully focused and ready to hit the pitch from the first whistle.
“Your contribution off the field last season was invaluable, and the club is sincerely grateful for all your support.
“We know you’ll continue to play a vital role as we move forward — both on and off the pitch.”
And they continued: “After a few of the youngsters have been retained, it’s a must to have some quality experience too. So it's great to see there’s life in the legs of club stalwart Daniel Lewis as he commits to another season.
“Daniel was outstanding last season in assisting the club as temporary assistant manager and was integral with the integration of our new manager Rhys Evans in February. Well done Daniel the whole club thanks you.”
