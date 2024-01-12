Caernarfon Town have announced that Gwion Dafydd has joined the Canaries on a loan deal until the end of the season.
He was a member of Town’s Academy for a number of years and had broken into the first team squad at 16 years of age before joining TNS in the summer of 2022.
He has made numerous appearances for the Cymru Premier League champions since joining them and has scored nine goals in nine appearances this season.
Dafydd will go straight into our match day squad for the Canaries' important fixture on Saturday, at Cardiff Met.
The move came following Zack Clarke’s recall by Chester City after a very impressive stint on loan at the Oval.
The youngster hooked up with the Canaries during the summer and made a vital contribution to the Cofis’ season with eight goals in the first half of the campaign.
Caernarfon posted: “It has been a pleasure having Zack at the Oval and we wish to thank him for his commitment and endeavours whilst with us. We wish Zack the very best of luck in the future.”
The 20-year-old attacker is a doubt for Saturday’s game against Gloucester City after sustaining a minor ankle injury in his final match for Caernarfon on New Year’s Eve.