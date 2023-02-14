Prestatyn Town 2 Porthmadog 1
JD Cymru North
PORTHMADOG were crushed when they conceded a stoppage time goal to deny them a deserved draw after a battling display at Bastion Gardens.
For the home side it was a relief to pick up their first three points of 2023 while Port, although putting in another strong performance, failed to add another valuable point to go with the one picked up at home to Buckley on Tuesday.
Port started brightly and within a minute Josh Banks rose to meet a Iolo Thomas free kick but his header was tipped over the bar by Prestatyn keeper Travis Wilson.
Port continued to press and Gareth J Evans’ speculative shot went narrowly wide and Iddon Price’s header, from a Gareth J Evans free kick, also went narrowly wide.
But gradually Prestatyn grew into the match and a breakaway move saw Dan Atkins hitting a dangerous angled shot which Morgan Jones did well to push against the post with the danger eventually cleared away.
As half-time approached there were chances at both ends. On 42 minutes Gerwyn Williams, for Port, almost took advantage of a mix up in the Prestatyn defence but the ball ran over the byline for a goal kick.
Whilst two minutes later at the other end, Prestatyn’s Kurtis Pearson struck a free kick narrowly wide of the Port goal.
Then right on the stroke of half time Port’s Gareth J Evans saw his effort fly just over the bar following good work from Iolo Thomas down the right.
Ten minutes into the second period Port substitute Meilir Williams created an opening for Gerwyn Williams whose shot was cleared but only as far as Iddon Price whose effort went the wrong side of the post.
A Gareth Jones Evans’ corner then produced a heading opportunity for Josh Banks but Wilson saved well to keep the score at 0-0.
On 61 minutes it was the home team that came close to opening the scoring as Port were nearly punished when forward Liam Van Gelder’s header struck the crossbar and cannoned back down to be eventually cleared to safety.
The turning point in the match came on 69 minutes when Port goalkeeper Morgan Jones was shown a red card. He came dashing out of his box and crashed straight into Prestatyn attacker Holden bringing him down just outside the box.
The referee then consulted with his assistant before showing Jones the straight red card.
This was crisis time for Port who did not have a sub keeper on the bench and defender Iddon Price became the emergency keeper.
The free kick came to nothing, but Prestatyn now grew in confidence and had numerous chances before Dean Davies pounced on an assist by Dan Atkins after a scramble in the Port box to take the lead.
Port responded well despite being a man short and on 85 minutes a Gerwyn Williams shot went past a helpless Wilson after a mix up in the Prestatyn defence, for what seemed a deserved equaliser and a share of the points.
But two minutes into added time Dean Davies, scorer of the first goal, turned provider for Jack Gibney to find the net and break Port hearts.
Port did have one final chance on 94 minutes with a Meilir Williams first time effort being well saved by Wilson.
Port take on Chirk AAA at Y Traeth on Saturday in a crucial JD Cymru North League fixture, ko 2.30pm.