PORTHMADOG’S scheduled match against Llangefni Town in the Ardal North West has been postponed due to heavy flooding at the Traeth.
Port were eager to get back to action following their disappointing 1-0 defeat against local rivals Pwllheli.
But the decision to call off this Saturday’s game against the islanders was made early with little or no chance of the pitch being ready.
Heading into the second half of the season, Porthmadog have given an update on the current injury situation at the club.
Tom Hilditch (ankle), Jack Gibney (thigh), John Littlemore (calf), Jamie Jones (knee) and Gethin Thomas (lower fibula) are currently sidelined.
The five have had or are continuing to receive physio treatment and some are working on their own rehabilitation programmes.
The club posted: “All of the above players are actively involved with the club both through the players' social media and regularly attending games while they recover.
“The physios have provided rough ideas of the timescale when the players can return, but with all the injuries it's very hard to forecast.
“Gethin is unfortunately out for the season, we predict John and Jack are a couple of weeks away, Tom is starting to kick a ball this week and Jamie is back on the bike.
“Jack Mcconville has unfortunately left the club due to family commitments; a replacement will be added to the squad in the coming days.
“Last Saturday, unfortunately Sion Williams pulled his hamstring, and Danny Brookwell suffered a knee injury. We are hoping they return to the squad as quickly as possible.”
Manager Chirs Jones is working very hard behind the scenes to strengthen and improve the squad whilst ensuring the personnel who arrive are of the correct calibre to continue to take the club forward.