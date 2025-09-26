PORTHMADOG will host Buckley Town in the second round of the JD Welsh Cup after their dramatic 11-10 penalty shoot-out success against Denbigh Town at the Traeth on Wednesday evening.
The rescheduled first round, which was abandoned at the first attempt because of a waterlogged pitch, finished 2-2 at the end of a pulsating 90+9 minutes with Port Gruff John scoring an equaliser with almost the last kick of the game after their JD Cymru North opponents had taken the lead moments earlier.
After the first 20 penalties had been successfully put away, it was down to sudden death as the keepers stepped up to take theirs.
Port’s Josh Cooke kept his composure to score his and then grabbed the headlines with a save to deny Denbigh’s Elijah Beattie.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.