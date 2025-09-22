PORTHMADOG Development suffered a second heavy defeat in three days when they were beaten 12-0 at Connah’s Quay Nomads Under 18s in the FAW National Reserves League North on Friday evening.
After a 5-0 defeat against Airbus UK Broughton Reserves, the Traeth side were soundly beaten again at The Quay.
Lewys Williams, Freddie Naylor and Thomas Malcolm gave the hosts a three-goal cushion at the break but the Nomads were ruthless after the break.
Louis Sheppard scored four, a brace by Jack Fagan with Alfie Bennett, Harvey Hendry and Jamie Brennan also getting on the scoresheet.
Bala Town Under 21s also suffered defeat as they were beaten 4-1 by Colwyn Bay Under 21s at Maes Tegid.
The Lakesiders took the lead through Michael Ashworth on the half hour but Bay ran out worthy winners with second half goals by Ben Hoban, Max McGoona, and Owen Thomas with a brace.
