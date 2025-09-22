Porthmadog 1 Denbigh Town 4
JD Welsh Cup
Match abandoned after 55 minutes
PORTHMADOG were given a bit of a footballing lesson by Tier 2 high-fliers Denbigh Town during a rain soaked first half, writes Treflyn Jones.
Denbigh were impressively mobile, confident and (crucially) clinical and were 3-0 up at the break.
Funnily enough, Port also created several good chances but could not convert any of them.
At the start of the second period, Denbigh rubbed salt into Port`s wounds as the lively Matthew Worral converted his second following a slip on the increasingly greasy surface on 51 minutes.
Then Port who were by now playing for pride, pulled a goal back through substitute Shaun Cavanagh after excellent work by Rhys Alun.
A few minutes later, however, referee Adam Herbert felt obliged to bring proceedings to a complete halt as pools of standing water on the pitch started to turn the contest into something of a lottery.
It was certainly tough luck on Denbigh as they seemed to have the game sewn up.
However, we now await for the FAW`s decision with regard to a date for a home replay.
Next Saturday, we are scheduled to entertain Trearddur Bay at Y Traeth in a first round League Cup clash.
