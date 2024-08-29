Porthmadog 4 Llanrwst 1, Ardal North West
A GAME which will be remembered for five very well-taken goals was won by the home side in seemingly emphatic fashion, writes Treflyn Jones.
However, to be fair to the visitors, although the victory was merited, the margin thereof slightly flattered Porthmadog at the end of a thoroughly entertaining match under the lights at Y Traeth on Tuesday evening.
The match will also be remembered for an excellent hat-trick by Port`s fox-in-the-box Tom Hilditch and a wonder goal by Rhys Alun.
Port got their noses in front with barely three minutes on the clock. A shot from distance by Ryan Williams was slightly scuffed and travelled rather slowly towards its intended target before Hilditch nipped in briskly behind the defence to toe poke the ball at full stretch past a bemused Cian Williams in the Llanrwst goal.
Shortly before the 20 minute mark, it was the Rwsters` turn to give the home crowd the heebie-jeebies as a glorious 25 yard free-kick by skipper Leon Doran was met by an equally fine save by Olver Farebrother as he parried the ball over the bar.
Then, from the ensuing corner, the Port custodian made another great save low to his left to thwart a strong shot by a Llanrwst attacker as the visitors gained a foot-hold in the match.
It was now end-to-end stuff. Danny Brookwell for Port evaded a couple of defenders before shooting low and straight into the grateful arms of Cian Williams before Llan`s Sam Thomas shot narrowly past the upright after a quick counter-attack.
Then, a diving header by Port`s Hilditch from a good cross by Rhys Alun narrowly missed its target.
A dangerous attacking move by Llanrwst broke down in Port`s box before Caio Evans sprinted down the right wing and delivered a tremendous cross to Hilditch who headed home with the force of many a shot to give Port a 2-0 cushion.
Minutes later and it should have been 3-0 when Rhys Alun of all people failed to connect with an absolute tap-in from a low cross by Hilditch and 2-0 it remained at the interval.
Port came close again after the re-start as the ubiquitous Hilditch-Alun partnership were denied by a good diving save by Cian Williams from a low shot by Rhys.
Three minutes later, however,the same player picked up the ball in a central position some 25 yards out, swerved past a defender before unleashing a thunderbolt of a strike into the roof of the Rwsters’ net.
This was one of the best goals seen at Y Traeth for many a long season and will be a very early contender for ‘goal of the season’.
Llanrwst’s brisk counter attacks continued to cause some headaches amongst the Port rearguard and a swerving free-kick by former Port favourite Julian Williams was gathered by Farebrother after an initial fumble.
On the 70th minute mark, a loose pass in the Port defence allowed Sam Thomas to sprint at goal and slot the ball with admirable calmness past Ollie Farebrother to make the score 3-1.
This spurred the Rwsters on to a few more promising attacks before Hilditch sealed his hat-trick.
Goalkeeper Williams hurriedly vacated his penalty area to head clear before substitute Jake Jones dispossessed a defender and passed to Hilditch who produced a glorious chip beyond the back-pedalling keeper into the corner of the net for a picture goal and a lead of 4-1.
Llanrwst continued to press at every opportunity and were awarded a penalty when a Rwsters`attacker was tripped in the box. Up stepped Julian Williams for the spot kick which was very well-saved by Farebrother low to his right.
Just before the end, a firm header by Sion Williams produced a great close range save by Cian Williams and it ended 4-1 to Port who remain at the top of the league on thirteen points after five games.