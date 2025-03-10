NFA 0 Porthmadog 1
Ardal North West
PORTHMADOG travelled to Rhyl to play NFA at their Ffordd Derwen ground for the first time in their history.
The small, tight pitch with a bobbly surface ensured the ball was more in the air than on the ground.
From the kick-off NFA had a chance as Curtis Cook beat Jake Jones and his shot from the corner of the box was palmed over by Oliver Farebrother.
Port nearly opened the scoring on eight minutes as a Tom Hilditch free kick hit the bar.
Two corners soon after caused NFA problems but were eventually cleared.
On 11 minutes a speculative effort from Oliver Hansen flew over the bar before a good ball found Cook again and his clever first touch put him into space in the box but a poor contact made the save comfortable for Farebrother.
A promising break by Hilditch set up John Littlemore in space could he failed to control the pass and a good opportunity was missed.
A scrappy period of play followed with over hit forward passes as both sides struggled with the pitch with any kind of passing play impossible.
Port had a penalty appeal waved away on 35 minutes as Littlemore seemed to be fouled in the box.
Things remained scrappy in the second period with misplaced passes littering play.
Hilditch was fouled on the edge of the box on the hour and the ref initially awarded a penalty but his assistant corrected his error and awarded the free kick just outside the box.
Hilditch's low shot dribbled under the keeper and over the line to the delight of the travelling support.
This brought NFA to life for a short period with Cook’s half cleared shot falling to Hansen but his powerful shot was well saved by Farebrother.
Hilditch then beat the offside trap and his low cross was palmed away and Rhys Alun could not react quickly enough to the loose ball and the keeper gathered.
Substitutes Rhys Alun and Jamie Jones were causing NFA problems, the former almost profiting on a speculative Hilditch overhead kick on 76 minutes.
Hansen again shot from distance on 81 minutes following a partially cleared corner but his effort flew over.
As NFA pushed forward a Caio Evans ball on 85 minutes found Rhys Alun but the keeper did well to smother his shot from close range.
Both sides huffed and puffed during the closing moments but Port hung on for what could be an important three points as both Holyhead and Trearddur Bay dropped points.
Next Saturday Porthmadog return to Y Traeth where fourth placed Llangefni Town are the visitors (Ko 2.30pm).