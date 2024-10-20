LLANUWCHLLYN produced a magnificent display to knock Cymru Premier outfit Newtown out of the Welsh Cup on Saturday.
Billed as one of the club’s biggest ever games, the performance and result was a fitting tribute to club president John Manzini, who passed away recently.
The club posted on their socials the day before the tie: “As we are on the eve of one of the biggest games in the history of Llanuwchllyn FC, it is heartbreaking for the club to have to record and pay tribute to one of the greats of Llanuwchllyn, John Manzini.
“A gentleman, amiable and beloved, who lived for Llanuwchllyn Football Club, for his beloved Liverpool Football Club and for football in general.
“John was the current president of the club and a very active member of the management committee over the years.
“Everyone in the club is thinking of Rhian, Aranwen, Alwyn, and all friends and relations in their sudden loss.”
Llan started brilliantly with the movements on and off the ball showing that they intended to go for it.
The Cae Llan hosts controlled the opening 20 minutes with Tom Roberts, Tommy Evans and Ilan Hughes bossing the midfield with the Robins given no time or space to play.
Hughes was finding Steffan Dolben and Sam Evans on the flanks with ease which was creating problems for the visitors.
Meilir Williams and Will Owen went close for the hosts before a big moment on 23 minutes when Newtown keeper Alex Swindell was red carded after handling the ball outside the area.
Taking heart from that decision, Llan created a string of chances but were denied by Swindell’s replacement Sam Ussher.
The 10 men came out with more purpose after the break boosted by the introduction of former Wrexham player Rob Evans.
Dan Dacalu entered the fray on the hour and had a positive impact, nearly releasing Williams on a number of occasions as Llan continued to dominate.
Newtown’s chances of winning the game in the 90 minutes were dealt another blow when defender Callum Roberts was sent off and it was a case of just holding on for penalties for the nine men.
Dolben and Gwydion Ifan went close for Llanuwchllyn but they survived a scare at the death when an effort by the visitors skimmed the post.
Williams, Ceri James, Dascalu and Joe Vaughan scored Llan’s first four penalties and when Rob Dascalu brilliantly kept out George Hughes’ effort it was up to Ifan to slot home the winner to the delight of the 400-strong Llan faithful.
Llan manager Sion Tudor said: “We have a strong squad who are ready to work hard.
“I’m so proud of all the boys and everyone involved with the club.”