Ifan Emlyn Jones wins player of the month award

Ifan Emlyn Jones, Porthmadog’s player of the month for February ( Porthmadog FC )

Ifan Emlyn Jones has been named Porthmadog’s player of the month for February.

The team had only one game in February, therefore it was decided that the nomination should come from the opposing team in that game.

The midfielder has recovered from a potentially season-ending injury in October to spearhead the promotion push for Porthmadog.