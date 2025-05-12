NEFYN United ended their North Wales Coast West Premier campaign with a 1-1 draw at Gwalchmai on Friday evening.
As a consequence the second-placed Penwaig remain two points ahead of Gwalchmai in the table but the islanders have two games in hand.
Tomi Evans gave Nefyn the lead early in the second half but the Maes Meurig hosts hit back through Marc Evans to keep their title hopes alive.
The Anglesey side trail leaders Bethesda Athletic, who beat Aberffraw 5-0 on Saturday, by seven points but have four games in hand.
And the two teams face each other on Wednesday evening (14 May) where a win for Pesda would be enough to clinch the title.
Other results: Glantraeth 2 (Andrew Clarke, Tomos Hughes) Talysarn Celts 4 (Jac Jones, 2, Luke Baum, Jack Usher); Llanrug United 2 (Owain Jones, 2) Bontnewydd 0; Llanberis 4 (Gethin Maxwell, 2, Guto Jones, Huw Owen) Pentraeth 0.