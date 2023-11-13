Aberystwyth ABC travelled to Towy ABC boxing show with two debutants on Friday evening.
First up was a 75kgs bout between Cynan Evans and Callum Richards (Towy ABC). Evans proved to be the stronger, more accurate boxer forcing a first round stoppage for an impressive debut.
Jacob Diaz versus Cameron Thomas (Gwent ABC) at 70kgs was next up. Diaz forced the pace of the fight with fast accurate boxing, Thomas catching with the odd decent straight right hand. Diaz kept switching from body to head landing with decent shots causing Thomas to lose his gumshield four times in the first round with the referee forced into calling a halt to the bout at the end of the round.
Head coach Jamie Beasley was obviously very pleased with the Aber boys’ performances.
He has assembled a team of coaches with vast experience this year and this could be the start of a new era for Aberystwyth ABC as this is their 30th anniversary in the WABA .
A new generation of schoolboy and senior boxers is up and running with a team of old and new coaches in Gareth Dowse, Philip Dowse, Andy Greenhouse, Neil Lightfoot, Steve Welsby and Nick Hodges (match maker).