Dewi Stars continued their excellent start to the season with another outstanding win under the lights at Cardigan Leisure Centre against Llechryd, a side they had never beaten before, writes JOHN JONES.
Llechryd 1 Dewi Stars 3, Emrys Morgan Cup
However, the victory was marred as the game entered added on time at the end of a pulsating tie, when the Stars captain, Rhys ‘Finch’ Davies landed awkwardly and suffered a dislocated ankle.
Everyone sends Rhys their very best wishes for a complete recovery.
The Stars started brightly and were a goal up within five minutes when Ryan Busby stunned the hosts with a rasping drive.
Llechryd settled and both sides attacked with purpose playing attractive football and building from the back.
Chances for both sides came and went, but eventually Llechryd equalised when Cory Leonard-Davies found space in the box to score with a low shot via the inside of the post.
This setback only spurred the Stars on to greater effort, and on the stroke of half time, excellent work on the left by the ever-dangerous Rhodri Morgan saw his cross reach fellow striker Rupert Geddes at the far post who finished in style hitting an unstoppable shot high into the roof of the net for an interval lead.
Llechryd were stung and it was inevitable that they would get out in the second half with all guns blazing.
The class of Craig Gordon, Josh Mellor, Sam Hall, Alun Williams and Jack Everton was bound to put pressure on the young Stars, but a solid, disciplined back four of Owen Davies, Gethin Thomas, Rhys Davies and 16-year-old Llyr Davies stood firm to every challenge.
Behind them, custodian Ifan Morgan oozed confidence as he continued to improve game after game.
He has been patient, waiting for his chance, but now that work commitments have taken Iestyn Edwards away, he has literally grabbed the opportunity with both hands.
The hard-working midfield trio of Oscar Cayo Evans, Leon Holmes and Steffan Thomas gave invaluable support to their defenders as well as created openings for the tireless front three of Rupert Geddes, Ryan Busby and Rhodri Morgan, who, as well as posing problems for the Llechryd defence did more than their share of tracking back and covering.
The bench of Rhodri Gwynne Edwards, Nathan Driver, Tomos Jones and the returning Steffan Owens after a long injury layoff was strong, and it was one of these, Rhodri Gwynne Edwards who scored the killer goal in the 84th minute when he met Oscar Cayo Evans’ left-wing cross to zeal a memorable victory.
Losing Rhys Davies will be a big blow, but hopefully, the squad will bond together even stronger to win more games for Rhys as he recovers from his horrific injury.