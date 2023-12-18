Llanidloes Town suffered a heavy defeat at mid table Ruthin Town, their ninth loss in 12 JD Cymru North outings.
Sam Jones and Luke Molmans gave the hosts a two-goal buffer at the break in tricky conditions at the Memorial Playing Fields.
Ruthin were good value for their lead and, after a pretty even start to the second half, they surged further ahead courtesy of a couple of Gwion Owen strikes.
Tom Dyer converted an 84th minute penalty to underline their dominance and substitute Keyni Milles made it 6-0 moments later.
Rhys Evans netted for Llani on the 90 but it was scant consolation for the Daffs who were second best on the day.