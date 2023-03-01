PENRHYNCOCH picked up a deserved point on their trip to Chirk AAA, the goalless draw taking them off the foot of the JD Cymru North table.
The Roosters will look to build on this performance and result in the coming weeks as they battle relegation.
Next up is a visit to Holyhead Hotspur, the new basement side, on Saturday where manager Gari Lewis will be targeting a win.
Llanidloes Town were beaten 2-0 at Ruthin Town who moved up to fourth in the table.
After a closely-fought first half the home side secured the win with goals by Ilan Hughes and substitute Joshua Jones after the break.
Other results: Colwyn Bay 5 Conwy Borough 0; Holyhead Hotspur 0 Guilsfield 4; Holywell Town 4 Cefn Druids 0; Llandudno 5 Buckley Town 0; Mold Alexandra 2 Porthmadog 2; Prestatyn Town 1 Gresford Athletic 0
Fixtures:
3 March - Cefn Druids v Porthmadog
4 March - Colwyn Bay v Chirk AAA; Conwy Borough v Mold Alexandra; Gresford Athletic v Prestatyn Town; Holyhead Hotspur v Penrhyncoch