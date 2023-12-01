It’s Caersws again for Port on Saturday when they travel to the Rec for a 2 m kick off
This will be the first visit since 2017 and. a repeat of the winning 5-2 scoreline on that day would be a wow, though, given the Bluebirds strong performance at the Traeth, unlikely.
Any winning scoreline, however, would be more than acceptable.
For the record Port scorers on that day were Cai Jones, Joe Chaplin (3) and Meilir Williams.
When the two clubs met at the Traeth a fortinght ago, it was 9th against 10th but such are the vagaries of the mid-table battle, the Caersws point saw them move up the table to 7th spot, while Port’s point meant a drop to 10th in the table!
Adding to these strange twists, Port didn’t play last Saturday only to move UP one place in the table, back to 9th and that thanks to Caersws’s 3-1 victory over Gresford, who slip to 10th on goal difference.
It was a first away win of the season for Caersws at Gresford and they now lie in 6th spot, leading the mid-table group.
All of which points to another tight contest on Saturday and perhaps more jockeying of positions! Report: CPD Porthmadog