Believe it or not, there were a few positives to take from the match as it has to be said that all our relatively ‘new boys’ acquitted themselves well. For the uninitiated, here they are: Oliver Farebrother in goal. Jake Jones, Rob Jones, Gethin Thomas, Jacob Barratt (sub), Steffan Gittins (sub). It was also nice to see Josh Banks back in the fold as he came on as a second-half substitute.