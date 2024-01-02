A new year a new beginning as they say, with a new manager in charge there are expectations of better things to come in 2024.
Bangor 1876 4 Porthmadog 1, JD Cymru North
In a game of two halves for Port where the first half showed a lot of promise, but a five-minute spell in the second half cost us Port the point and the match.
Bangor started on the front foot and within three minutes had their first chance after Sam Jones swung in a corner kick from the left. It was headed on by Iolo Hughes towards his fellow centre back Tom Clarke, whose header went just over the bar.
However on eight minutes Cai Powell-Roberts broke into the Port box and went round a couple of defenders before placing the ball across the box for Corrig McGonigle to score from close range.
Within a minute of the restart a long ball forward provided Port with a chance to equalise.
Rhys Alun managed to control the ball on the edge of the box but sent his shot narrowly wide of the target.
This was quickly followed with a chance for Danny Brookwell but his shot from a tight angle went past the post.
On 21 minutes Rhys Alun found himself free but yet again his effort went narrowly past the Bangor goal.
As Port continued to threaten, on 37 minutes Caio Evans broke free but his effort didn’t trouble Carl Jones.
But Bangor came back into the match and on 43 minutes Cai Powell-Roberts’ cross was met by a McGonigle header but a fantastic diving save by Alex Ward-Jones kept it out.
This was followed by another excellent save by Ward-Jones from an acrobatic McGonigle effort.
There was more drama to come in first half injury time as Brookwell broke into the Bangor box and found Rhys Alun who scored from close range to make it 1-1 at half time.
Port started the second half brightly and a Brookwell effort went narrowly past Carl Jones’ right post.
But Bangor gradually grew into the half and a Joe Sullivan shot was pushed onto the bar by Ward-Jones.
This gave the home side some confidence and on 63 minutes Sam Jones controlled the ball midway inside the Port half and his powerful strike from 25 yards went past the helpless Port goalie, to put 1876 2-1 up.
Cai Jones and Zak Pike came on as substitutes for Iddon Price and Rhys Alun to try to change Port’s fortunes, but it was short lived as Tom Clarke’s downward header from a McGonigle corner made it 3-1 to the hosts.
1876 weren’t finished there, and on 68 minutes Port had a free-kick near the Bangor box. Joe Culshaw won the ball inside his own box before Corrig McGonigle with an excellent long pass.
McGonigle showed his pace to beat his man and break into the box before shooting past Ward-Jones to make it 4-1.
Caio Evans came close after he broke into the Bangor box from the right but his powerful shot was tipped over the bar by Carl Jones.
That was the last of the action and Port now turn their attention to their next home match against Ruthin Town on Saturday, kick off 2pm.
Bangor 1876: Cai Jones, Cai Powell Roberts (Gethin Jones 76’), Dan Cox, Joe Culshaw,Iolo Hughes (Corey Jones 70’), Tom Clarke (Sion Edwards 87’), Sam Jones, Joe Sullivan, Corrig McGonigle, Mason Blackwell Jones, Craig Whelan. Unused sus: Liam morris, Ben Owen,
Porthmadog: Alex Ward-Jones, Morgan Owen, Telor Williams, Nathan Williams, Gruff Ellis, Caio Evans, Tom Mahoney (Elis puw 77’), Stuart Rogers, Danny Brookwell, Rhys Alun (Zac Pike 64’), Iddon Price (Cai Jones 64’). Unused subs: Mabon Owen, A Catlin Roberts, M Lloyd. Yellow: Gruff Ellis 72’
Attendance: 637
• Report: Dylan Rees