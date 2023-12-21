PORTHMADOG boss Craig Papirnyk will take charge of his last game for the Traeth team against Bangor 1876 on Boxing Day.
Papirnyk and the club’s board of directors announced that they had jointly agreed to release Craig from his role as first team manager last night.
The club posted: “As a board we would sincerely and wholeheartedly like to thank Craig for all his hard work and dedication over the past nine years with the club.
“Due to a number of factors which include family and new work commitments we all agree now is the right time for a change.
“This will allow the new manager a full transfer window in January 2024 to strengthen the squad in preparation for the second half of the season.”
"Craig will take charge of his final home game against Bangor 1876 on December 26th at Y Traeth."
They added: "Stepping into the First Team Managers role is Stephen 'Midge' Williams. Stephen is well qualified for the job as he has a UEFA “A” coaching licence , and has an array of contacts in senior and junior football.
"As a club we wish him every success in his new role and ask you to support him as he prepares to take the club forward.
"Further updates will follow in the coming days.
"We would like to wish all our supporters Nadolig Llawen and a Blwyddyn Newydd Dda and look forward to seeing you all on Boxing day."