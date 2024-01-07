It was much to Port’s credit that they fought tooth and nail for the remainder of the half to try and gain a foothold in the match and this they achieved courtesy of a great left-footed strike into the top corner of the net by Danny Brookwell who was easily the hardest-working player on the pitch. My word! If we had 11 like him, we would win this league at a canter rather than finding ourselves staring down that nauseous trap-door back to Tier Three.