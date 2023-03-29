PENRHYNCOCH’S hopes of JD Cymru North survival were dealt a massive blow as they went down 2-1 at Porthmadog on Saturday.
It was a valiant effort from the Roosters with several first team players missing through injury and suspensions but it doesn't get any easier with a visit to league leaders Colwyn Bay up next on Saturday.
The Roosters created the first chance, veteran Geoff Kellaway volleying over the bar from a decent position.
But the brightest moments of the half were fashioned by Port, the lively Alex Boss slamming an effort against the bar after a clever lay-off by Meilir Williams, Stuart Rogers firing too close to keeper Oliver Fairbrother after racing clear, and Cai Jones clearing the bar from close range.
However, the Roosters still offered a threat on the counter and it took a good save by Morgan Jones to deny Kellaway.
At the other end, Boss and Cian Pritchard went close before Port made the breakthrough on 41 minutes, Rogers with a low finish into the bottom corner after the visitors failed to deal with a looping cross into the area.
The home faithful were shocked when Pen hit back in stoppage time, young striker Dan Owen with a clinical finish after a cheeky back heel by Kellaway.
Boosted by that late breakthrough, the visitors continued to impress after the turnaround with Josh Shaw denied by the woodwork.
The match was in the balance but the hosts kept their patience and nudged ahead again on the hour, substitute Gerwyn Williams with a close range finish after an excellent move involving Nathan Williams, Josh Banks and Stuart Rogers.
Gerwyn Williams nearly bagged his brace and a Gruff Ellis effort was gathered by Fairbrother as Port pushed for a killer third goal.
There were also anxious moments at the other end, but Port held on for the win.