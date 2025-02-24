The visitors continued to dominate after the break and Desean Martin was next to be denied by the heroic Osment. Zeli Ishamel touched wide from close range, then Osment was at it again, saving a low effort from Oswell. A through ball offered Johnny Evans a rare chance for Aber but his left footed volley flashed past the post, then Ishmael and subs Rackheem Reid tested Osment’s handiwork, in vain. Sub John Owen made an instant impact for Aber, flicking on a long ball to Johnny Evans path, but he fired wide from the right side, then just as a goalless draw was looking most likely, Calvin Smith’s simple corner was nodded home by Oswell for one nil. Aber’s task got even harder when Captain Jack Thorn received a second yellow card eleven minutes from time, but the Seasiders battled hard to stay in it, and their afternoon was characterised by a late free kick, which failed to test the visiting defence, and Newtown survived seven minutes of injury time to take the points.