Aberystwyth Town suffered defeat at home to Newtown on Saturday lunchtime’s game, on a day when the Black and Greens were second best to their Mid Wales rivals.
Jason Oswell’s headed goal on 74 minutes won the match for the Robins, five minutes later Aber’s Jack Thorn was sent off, and on the balance of play Newtown deserved the points.
On a pleasantly sunny day, 403 loyal Aber supporters showed up, pleasing the home team. However it was tough from the start for the injury ravaged Black and Greens who had at least four first team starters unavailable, and keeper Seb Osment started another busy day by gathering Dom Smith’s low shot. A free kick from Niall Flint sailed safely to visiting keeper Garcia Schwarzer’s hands, then an Oswell volley deflected off the post to safety. Aaron Williams flicked over the bar from the resultant corner but two sides low on confidence were struggling to create chances. Osment parried Rob Evans’ low volley wide, Aaron Williams volleyed over from Craig Williams’ corner, then in injury time Oswell was again denied by Osment, who then punched successive corner kicks to safety, and the teams went in level at the break.
The visitors continued to dominate after the break and Desean Martin was next to be denied by the heroic Osment. Zeli Ishamel touched wide from close range, then Osment was at it again, saving a low effort from Oswell. A through ball offered Johnny Evans a rare chance for Aber but his left footed volley flashed past the post, then Ishmael and subs Rackheem Reid tested Osment’s handiwork, in vain. Sub John Owen made an instant impact for Aber, flicking on a long ball to Johnny Evans path, but he fired wide from the right side, then just as a goalless draw was looking most likely, Calvin Smith’s simple corner was nodded home by Oswell for one nil. Aber’s task got even harder when Captain Jack Thorn received a second yellow card eleven minutes from time, but the Seasiders battled hard to stay in it, and their afternoon was characterised by a late free kick, which failed to test the visiting defence, and Newtown survived seven minutes of injury time to take the points.
This was a chastening afternoon for Antonio Corbisiero’s men, and the fact that Aber’s keeper Seb Osment was main candidate for Man of the Match probably indicated the balance of play. After a tough run in the League which sees Aber five points adrift at the bottom of the Cymru Prem they will be glad of a pleasant distraction on Friday evening, the MG Cup Final, at Newtown against The New Saints. KO is 7.45pm and all roads lead to Latham Park!