BALA picked up the three points to almost secure their top six spot heading into phase two but survived a late scare.
Colwyn Bay 2 Bala Town 3; JD Cymru Premier
Town were bright from the start with an early chance falling to George Newell who dragged his effort just wide after a lofted ball into the box was headed down into his path by Joe Malkin. But the travelling Bala support didn't have to wait long for a breakthrough, Naim Arsan with a beautifully curled free kick from the edge of the area past keeper Joseph Smith.
The visitors were dominant and got their just reward when Newell doubled their lead on 20 minutes after getting on the end of an Osebi Abadaki delivery.
More Bala chances followed before the hosts started to get a foothold in the game in the closing stages of the half.
A brilliant attacking move from the Bay resulted in a shot on goal from Matthew Hill, but Kelland Absalom was equal to it and Tommy Creamer went close before the half ended 2-0 to the Lakesiders.
Bala continued to press after the turnaround with Newell finding space for a shot on the edge of the box, but he forced straight at Smith.
A third was coming and it arrived on 70 minutes, Ross White getting on the end of Aeron Edwards’ corner at the back post for his first league goal for the club.
At 3-0 Bala were in complete charge but they should have been further out of sight.
Udoyen Akpan gave Bay a glimmer of hope when he finished off a good move on 78 minutes and it was game on when he bagged his brace from the penalty spot with four of the 90 minutes to go.
But Bala held on to secure a big win.
Manager Colin Caton said: "On reflection of the game and the performance we should have buried it. We could have gone five or six. We went forward so easily in the second half.
"I thought we bossed the first 30 minutes of the first half and then they had a spell when they could have scored one or two before half time.
"But to go in at 2-0 at half time I thought we were quite comfortable."
After going 3-0 ahead, the Lakesiders' boss was critical of his team's defending with the Bay finishing the game strongly.
He added: "It was really horrendous defending by us for their first goal. The lad goes past Naim (Arsan) so easily and then just squares it and it gives the crowd and everyone a lift.
"But if we take our fourth or fifth chance which we should have done they're out of it.
"But we shouldn't defend like that for the two goals that we've let in.
"We spoke about it at half time, when you're two nil up the next goal is so important. We got it and then they've chucked the kitchen sink at us
"But Kell hasn't had a save to make until the last couple of minutes.
"The performance was good, just the decision making in the final third. We should have killed the game easily."
He added: "Everyone's fighting for the fifth, the sixth and maybe the fourth spot.
"Big game against Newtown now, we've got to be up for that and then Haverfordwest away and hopefully we can secure our place in the top six."