LLANUWCHLLYN are in the hat for the first round draw of the Welsh Cup after they battered visitors Berriew 10-0 at Cae Llan on Friday evening.
The hosts cantered to the win, three goals to the good at the break before upping the ante again in the second half.
Joe Vaughan and Wil Owen (2) set the foundation in the opening 45 minutes.
Vaughan bagged his brace on 49 minutes and was joined on the scoresheet by Steffan Dolben, Ilan Hughes, John Evans, Gwydion Roberts (2), and Warren Aykroyd-Duckett.
But most Gwynedd clubs suffered cup exits at the second qualifying round stage on Saturday.
Penrhyndeudraeth lost 6-3 after putting up a decent fight at tier three Ardal North East outfit Cefn Albion whose goalscorers were Callum Mannion (2), Nicholas Jones, Dion Gibbins, and substitute Kien Morris (2). The Cocklemen hit back through Tom Hughes (2) and 18-year old substitute Elis Puw.
Pwllheli also came out second best in a high-scoring affair at Penmaenmawr Phoenix who led 3-0 at the hour mark thanks to Daniel Williams, James Hobson and Adam Hold.
Dafydd Roberts and Carl Jones gave Pwll a lifeline with a couple of late goals in the half but Hobson and Hold put the result to bed after the break.
Llanystumdy were moments away from taking the tie to a penalty shootout at Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant when 18-year-old Huw Evens netted an equaliser with four minutes to go after the hosts’ Billy Clarke had given the hosts a first half lead.
But Llanrhaeadr, who boast a 100% record in the Central Wales League North this season, finished strongly with late goals by Clarke and James Burgess.
The tie between Nefyn Unedig and visitors Menai Bridge Tigers did go to a penalty shootout, which the islanders won 4-2.
But Nefyn will be kicking themselves for throwing away a two-goal half time lead after being gifted an early own goal by Paul Rowlands with Tomi Evans doubling their advantage on the half hour.
Their position was strengthened further when Ifan Jones made it 3-0 on 50 minutes but the Tigers roared back after the hour with goals by Kelvin Frazer, Callum Graves and Callum Thomas.
Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs also suffered defeat at Wrexham-based FC Queens Park.
The North East Wales Premier Division side made a flying start thanks to strikes by Michael Latham and Jake Jones inside a quarter of an hour.
Curtis Neary added to their tally early in the second before Owain Jones-Owen netted a late consolation goal for the Amateurs.
Goals by Joshua Pilgrim and substitute Whalen Nile Mwebe sealed Llangollen Town 2-0 win against visitors Felinheli but Dyffyrn Nantlle side Talysarn Celts bucked the trend with a 1-0 win against Llandrindod Wells thanks to Glyn Hughes-Thomas’ first half stoppage time strike.
Llanberis saw off Bontnewydd 4-1 in an all-Gwynedd encounter.
It was deadlocked at 1-1 at the break after the visitors’ Osian Tomlinson cancelled Thomas Collins’ opener for the Darans.
The hosts ensured their name was in the hat with second half goals by Aled Pritchard, Tomos Saynor and Gethin Maxwell.