JD Welsh Cup second qualifying round draw

Thursday 4th August 2022 10:57 am
CARDIFF, WALES - 1 May 2022: TNS lift the JD Welsh Cup. Penybont v The New Saints in the JD Welsh Cup Final at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales on the 1st May 2022. (Pic by Lewis Mitchell/FAW)
TNS beat Penybont in last season’s final (Football Association of Wales )

The Qualifying Round 2 draw of the JD Welsh Cup was made at the Football Association of Wales Headquarters in Hensol today (1 August) with ties to be played over the weekend of Saturday, 20 August.

At this stage of the competition, the draw is regionalised.

The full draw is as follows:

Central Draw

Llandrindod Wells FC v Knighton Town FC

Carno FC v Caersws

FC Penparcau v Montgomery Town FC

Abermule FC v Presteigne St Andrews FC

Dolgellau AFC v Bow Street

Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant FC v Llanfair United FC

Machynlleth FC v Waterloo Rovers FC

Northern Draw

CPD Y Glannau v CPD Caer Clwyd

New Brighton Villa FC v CPD Y Rhyl 1879 FC

Brickfield Rangers v Clwb Pel Droed Llansannan FC

Cefn Albion FC v Denbigh Town FC

Prestatyn Sports v Hawarden Rangers

Penycae FC v Ruabon Rovers FC

Rhos Aelwyd FC v FC Queens Park

Flint Mountain FC v CPD Llannefydd

Corwen FC v Llay Welfare FC

Kinmel Bay FC v Greenfield FC

Llanrwst United FC v Bow FC

Llanrug United FC v CPD Penrhyndeudraeth

CPD Cefni v Mochdre Sports FC

Gwalchmai FC v Llandudno Albion FC

CPD Nefyn United v Llangefni Town FC

Llandudno Amateurs FC v Bodedern Athletic FC

Glantraeth v Barmouth and Dyffryn United FC

CPD Y Felinheli v CPD Aberffraw

Bontnewydd v Llanuwchllyn FC

CPD Llanerch-Y-Medd v Bangor 1876 FC

Llandudno Junction v Talysarn Celtcs FC

Treaddur Bay FC v Llanfairfechan Town FC

