JD Welsh Cup second qualifying round draw
The Qualifying Round 2 draw of the JD Welsh Cup was made at the Football Association of Wales Headquarters in Hensol today (1 August) with ties to be played over the weekend of Saturday, 20 August.
At this stage of the competition, the draw is regionalised.
The full draw is as follows:
Central Draw
Llandrindod Wells FC v Knighton Town FC
Carno FC v Caersws
FC Penparcau v Montgomery Town FC
Abermule FC v Presteigne St Andrews FC
Dolgellau AFC v Bow Street
Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant FC v Llanfair United FC
Machynlleth FC v Waterloo Rovers FC
Northern Draw
CPD Y Glannau v CPD Caer Clwyd
New Brighton Villa FC v CPD Y Rhyl 1879 FC
Brickfield Rangers v Clwb Pel Droed Llansannan FC
Cefn Albion FC v Denbigh Town FC
Prestatyn Sports v Hawarden Rangers
Penycae FC v Ruabon Rovers FC
Rhos Aelwyd FC v FC Queens Park
Flint Mountain FC v CPD Llannefydd
Corwen FC v Llay Welfare FC
Kinmel Bay FC v Greenfield FC
Llanrwst United FC v Bow FC
Llanrug United FC v CPD Penrhyndeudraeth
CPD Cefni v Mochdre Sports FC
Gwalchmai FC v Llandudno Albion FC
CPD Nefyn United v Llangefni Town FC
Llandudno Amateurs FC v Bodedern Athletic FC
Glantraeth v Barmouth and Dyffryn United FC
CPD Y Felinheli v CPD Aberffraw
Bontnewydd v Llanuwchllyn FC
CPD Llanerch-Y-Medd v Bangor 1876 FC
Llandudno Junction v Talysarn Celtcs FC
Treaddur Bay FC v Llanfairfechan Town FC
