Johan Aufdenkamp looking to challenge himself at Dolgellau
Friday 15th July 2022 8:15 am
Dolgellau manager Owain Williams with new signing Johan Aufdenkamp (Dolgellau FC )
Dolgellau have announced the signing of talented youngster Johan Aufdenkamp, who is half Dutch and lives in Machynlleth.
Johan, 18, said: “I’m obviously happy to be signing for Dol. I know the team did very well last season and I’m hoping to play my part in another successful season.
“I’m looking forward to challenge myself and make my mark in the talented squad we already have.”
Manager Owain Williams added: dded:“Signing Johan is a sign that we’re looking to build a strong squad in Dol.
“We already have some great young players in the club, which obviously bodes well for the future, however, I know Johan is very eager to make his mark on the team now. I look forward to see him having an impact.”
