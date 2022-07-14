Johan Aufdenkamp looking to challenge himself at Dolgellau

Dolgellau have announced the signing of talented youngster Johan Aufdenkamp, who is half Dutch and lives in Machynlleth.

Johan, 18, said: “I’m obviously happy to be signing for Dol. I know the team did very well last season and I’m hoping to play my part in another successful season.

“I’m looking forward to challenge myself and make my mark in the talented squad we already have.”

Manager Owain Williams added: "Signing Johan is a sign that we're looking to build a strong squad in Dol.