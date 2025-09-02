ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have welcomed back fan-favourite Jonathan Evans for a loan period until January 2026 from his parent club of Briton Ferry Llansawel of the JD Cymru Premier.
Evans began his career in the club’s academy where he was spotted by scouts of Cardiff City Football Club.
Whilst there, he represented Wales Schoolboys and Under 16s side, competing in the Victory Shield for his country.
Following a spell in the youth ranks at the Bluebirds, the popular forward spent time at Accrington Stanley before returning to Ceredigion, representing both Aber and Penrhyncoch in different spells.
Over the course of his time in Aber colours, Evans has amassed a number of highlights in years previous, including an unforgettable 93rd-minute game-winning bicycle kick against Flint Town in 2022/23.
Last year he hit double-figures, scoring 10 goals in 32 appearances to finish as the club’s joint top scorer.
Highlights included a brace in the 3-1 win over Caernarfon just before Christmas, and two stoppage-time goals against Llandudno that helped the Seasiders on their way to the Nathaniel MG Cup final.
Evans ended the season by making his 150th appearance for the club in the season closer against Connah’s Quay Nomads - a match where he also led the side as captain.
After starting this season with Briton Ferry Llansawel, where he made three Cymru Premier appearances including a start in their historic 3-0 victory over The New Saints, fan-favourite Jonny makes his return to Ceredigion!
Manager Callum McKenzie commented: "I'm delighted to welcome Jonny back to the club. He needs no introduction to supporters; his energy, willingness to work hard, and the problems he gives opposition defences are something I feel we've been lacking since the start of the season.
“As soon as I spoke to him on the phone, it was a clear how much he wanted to re-join the club. He's Aber through and through, and I'm excited to see him in a Black and Green shirt again. Welcome back Jonny!"
