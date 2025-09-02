THE Welsh Motorsport and Supercar Festival returns to the home of the Welsh Motorsport Centre at the Pembrey Racing circuit between Carmarthen and Llanelli in just a few weeks.
The Lampeter built Darrian car firm will be there celebrating 40 years of success.
Tim Duffee and his son Rhodri have built around 105 of the winning Ceredigion cars to date and will be another big attraction at the circuit for rallying fans.
The event which takes place on Sunday, 21 September was a huge hit with the motor sport fans last year and this year will see two rally legends at the festival.
Petter Solberg, who won the World Rally Championship back in 2003 in the Subaru Impreza, will be at Pembrey along with his winning co-driver and also 2003 world champion Phil Mills from Newtown,
Norwegian star Solberg is planned to be driving a Viking Motorsport prepared circuit racing car built at the Phil Mills premises up at Newtown as well.
Solberg, a rallying icon with fans worldwide, will no doubt bring the petrol heads flooding into the Pembrey Circuit.
Also planned for the day will be F1 demo runs; the highly tuned machines from the past will be the loudest and most unmissable legendary machines of the past.
Along with rallycross and rallycar, and tractor pulling demonstrations to name but a few at the Welsh Motorsport Centre, the day is gearing up to be one of the best days at Pembrey this year.
Whilst adult tickets are on sale from £22 with children under 16 free at www.pembreycircuit.co.uk it’s a rare chance to catch Rallying’s superstar aka Mr Hollywood at the Carmarthenshire circuit along with many other well known racing drivers / co-drivers as well as plenty of on track action.
