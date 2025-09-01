BOW Street Reserves produced their best performance of the season on Saturday to secure a valuable point at early Central Wales League South leaders Ffostrasol.
Having lost twice on the same ground last season and gone behind once again to a Steffan Evans strike after just seven minutes, Street equalised through Sal Salam, skipper Joey Williams with the assist, and then held firm in the second half with Jon Foligno leading the rearguard action.
It ended Ffostrasol’s 100 per cent to the start of the season and they will look to return to winning ways when they host Machynlleth on Saturday.
They should not take the game lightly though with Mach in decent form after an excellent performance on the road to take the three points at Bont on Saturday.
The visitors flew out of the blocks with goals by Alexander Davies and Louis Roberts inside the opening 11 minutes.
Davies bagged his brace in the second half to move Mach to within three points of pacesetters Ffos.
Tregaron Turfs ended Caersws Development’s three-match winning sequence in tricky conditions at the School Playing Fields.
Tregaron were in the mood from the first whistle with Cledan Davies opening their account with just four minutes on the clock.
Ryan Davies doubled their advantage on the quarter hour mark and they were in full control when Justin Davies made it 3-0 on the half hour.
After scoring four against Aberystwyth Town Development last time out, Kaiden Mahon got on the scoresheet for Caersws again to reduce the deficit.
But Melfyn Davies had the final say for Tregaron with their fourth in the closing stages.
Fixtures: 6 September – Bont v Llanidloes Town; Rhayader Town v Bow Street Reserves; Ffostrasol v Machynlleth; Llanilar v Caersws Development; Penrhyncoch Reserves v Kerry Reserves; Tregaron Turfs v Lampeter Town.
