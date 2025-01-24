BOW Street have announce the signing of former Aberystwyth Town Academy, CPD Felinfach and Tregaron Turfs player Josh Davies.
He is a player that the management have kept an eye on since the start of the season, and feel will make a great addition to the squad as they push for the Ardal North East title.
The Magpies are currently in third position, a point behind Kerry and Dolgellau Athletic
He goes straight into the first team setup for the home game against Llansantffraid Village on Saturday, and Bow Street are grateful to Tregaron Turfs for their cooperation in getting the transfer sorted so swiftly and smoothly.